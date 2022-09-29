Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-09-2022 22:16 IST | Created: 29-09-2022 22:16 IST
ICAI ties up with Jio to upskill subscribers
The Institute of Cost Accountants of India has signed an agreement with Jio Platforms to upskill users of the telecom service provider through audio-video content developed by ICAI, said an official statement on Thursday.

The agreement was signed by CMA P Raju Iyer, President of the Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICAI), and Saurabh Sancheti, Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of Jio Platforms Ltd.

The pact will contribute to the institute's objective to promotion, regulation and development of the profession of cost and management accountancy by reaching out to the large user base of Jio subscribers and helping them to skill/re-skill/up-skill through audio-visual content, which is owned/developed by the institute or licensed to institute's mobile application.

Under the agreement, Jio will provide series of special channel under institute brand name to telecast live and recorded contents of education, culture, innovation, skill development, and further provide a digital notice board for members and students for real time updates.

It will also provide a two-way conversations, be it for video conferencing, seminars or any community events, between multiple centres and institute's members and students.

ICAI is a statutory body for the regulation and development of the profession of cost and management accountancy. It is under the administrative control of the Union corporate affairs ministry.

