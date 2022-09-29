UK's opposition Labour party surges to 33-point lead over Conservatives - YouGov poll
Britain's opposition Labour party has surged to a 33-point lead over the ruling Conservatives, a YouGov poll for the Times newspaper showed on Thursday, after days of chaos in financial markets triggered by the government's planned tax cuts.
The poll lead was thought to be the largest seen by any party with any pollster since the late 1990s, the newspaper said.
