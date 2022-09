J-K: Another blast in bus in Udhampur, 2nd in 9 hours

Suspected terrorists triggered a blast in a parked bus in Jammu and Kashmir’s Udhampur early Thursday, nine hours after a similar explosion took place in the city but there was no casualty, police said.

A National Investigation Team (NIA) from Jammu visited the sites of the twin blasts and undertook investigation, they said.

Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Jammu region, Mukesh Singh said high explosives might have been used in carrying out the blasts which were of the same pattern.

''Initial examination points towards use of high explosives,'' he said, adding probe is on to ascertain whether it was the handiwork of terror modules.

The roof and the backside of the bus were blown away by the blast that occurred around 5.30 am but no one was injured, police said.

The explosions took place days ahead of the visit of Union Home Minister Amit Shah to Jammu and Kashmir on October 4. He was supposed to embark on a three-day visit to the UT on September 30 and hold public meetings in Rajouri on October 1 and Baramulla on October 2. However, the visit was rescheduled.

Speaking to reporters at the site of blast in Udhampur, ADGP Singh said the ''first explosion took place on a parked bus around 10.30 pm on Wednesday near a petrol pump. Two people sustained minor injuries but are now out of danger”.

He said the other blast that took place in the old bus stand area.

Singh said the nature of the blasts was being ascertained, adding probe is being done on various angles.

''The origin of both buses is same (from Basantgarh-Ramnagar area of Udhampur). There is similar class of blast according to initial examination,'' he said.

He said various teams are working on the case, including the Army’s bomb disposal squad.

Police said the bus came from Basantgarh area of the district and was on night halt at the Udhampur bus stand. It was scheduled to leave for Basantgarh in the morning.

The top portion and backside of the bus (JK14C-3636) were blown up due to impact of the blast.

DIG of Udhampur-Reasi range Suleman Choudary said there was damage to two to three buses in the blasts.

He said the nature of explosives used and other things are under investigation, adding terror angle cannot be ruled out.

He said the injured and other people here are being questioned in this regard.

Teams of police and other security forces have cordoned off the bus stand and all vehicles are being checked thoroughly before allowing them to resume normal transport services.

Alert has been sounded by the police and people have been asked to check their vehicles.

The first blast took place at Baigra petrol pump in Domail area on Wednesday night. Two injured in the blast have been identified as Sunil Singh of Kawya Pringla (Ramnagar) and Vijay Kumar of Jaganoo. Both are undergoing treatment in the district hospital in Udhampur.

Sunil Singh said the explosion took place as they returned to their bus after dinner. He added the roof of the bus was damaged. ''I was sleeping when blast woke me up. I was hit by broken pieces of glasses and was bleeding. Police took me to hospital.” Amid high alert in the wake of twin blasts in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district, police used sniffer dogs to conduct massive sanitisation of inter-state bus terminal in Jammu city.

Loudspeaker-fitted police vehicles were make announcements in Katra and Ramnagar towns asking pilgrims, locals and passengers to keep an eye on suspected objects and persons.

Several anti-Pakistan protests were held in Jammu and Udhampur and protestors burnt effigies of the neighbouring country for ''engineering'' the blasts.

