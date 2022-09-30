Vande Bharat Express to run for six days a week

The Vande Bharat Superfast Express train which Prime Minister Narendra Modi would be flagging off on Friday morning will run six days a week between Mumbai Central and Gandhinagar stations, Western Railway said. In a late evening release on Thursday, it said that Vande Bharat Superfast Express will run six days a week except Sundays. The train will depart from Mumbai Central at 6.10 am and reach Gandhinagar at 12.30 pm. It will depart from Gandhinagar at 2.05 pm and arrive at Mumbai Central at 8.35 pm, the release said.

It will halt at Surat, Vadodara and Ahmedabad stations in both directions.

The train comprises AC Chair Car and Executive Chair Car compartments and will offer facilities such as sliding doors, personalized reading lights, mobile charging points, attendant call buttons, bio-toilets, automatic entry and exit doors, CCTV cameras, reclining facility and comfortable seats, the release said. The fare for Mumbai-Ahmedabad journey by executive chair car will be Rs 2,505 while that for chair car will be Rs 1,385.

Western Railway has revised the schedule and destination of the Shatabdi Express to accommodate the new train.

Shatabdi Express will now depart from Mumbai Central at 06.20 am instead of 06.10 am. It will reach Ahmedabad at 12.45 pm instead of 12.25 pm, the release said. PTI KK KRK KRK

