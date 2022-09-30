Left Menu

Gujarat: PM Modi to flag off Vande Bharat Express train, launch Ahmedabad Metro project today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off the Gandhinagar-Mumbai Vande Bharat Express train, inaugurate phase-I of the Ahmedabad Metro rail project and also launch various projects worth Rs 7,200 crore on the second day of his Gujarat visit on Friday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off the Gandhinagar-Mumbai Vande Bharat Express train, inaugurate phase-I of the Ahmedabad Metro rail project and also launch various projects worth Rs 7,200 crore on the second day of his Gujarat visit on Friday. Modi will flag off the Vande Bharat Express from Gandhinagar Capital railway station at around 10.30 am. He will also take a ride on the train from Gandhinagar to Kalupur railway station in Ahmedabad.

From Kalupur station, the prime minister will inaugurate phase-1 of the ambitious and much-awaited Ahmedabad Metro project, completed at a cost of Rs 12,925 crore, a state government release said.

He will board the metro train at Kalupur station and reach Doordarshan Centre in Thaltej, where he is scheduled to address a mega gathering around noon, it said.

In the evening, the PM will reach Ambaji town in Banaskantha district to launch various projects worth Rs 7,200 crore. After addressing a gathering, he will perform an aarti at the famous Ambaji temple, the release added. Gujarat, the home state of Modi, faces Assembly elections by the year-end and the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is making all out efforts to retain power in the state, which it has ruled for nearly three decades now.

