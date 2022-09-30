Gujarat: PM Modi flags off Vande Bharat Express train between Gandhinagar and Mumbai
PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 30-09-2022 10:40 IST | Created: 30-09-2022 10:36 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday flagged off the Gandhinagar-Mumbai Vande Bharat Express train.
Modi flagged off the train from Gandhinagar Capital railway station around 10.30 am.
The train will provide passengers aircraft-like travelling experience and advanced safety features including Kavach technology, an indigenously developed Train Collision Avoidance System, an official said.
