Gujarat: PM Modi flags off Vande Bharat Express train between Gandhinagar and Mumbai

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday flagged off the Gandhinagar-Mumbai Vande Bharat Express train.

Modi flagged off the train from Gandhinagar Capital railway station around 10.30 am.

The train will provide passengers aircraft-like travelling experience and advanced safety features including Kavach technology, an indigenously developed Train Collision Avoidance System, an official said.

