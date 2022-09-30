Hitesh Khushlan's The Lion Book News will promote Vikram Vedha

New Delhi [India], September 30 (ANI/ATK): The upcoming film Vikram Vedha starring Saif Ali Khan and Hrithik Roshan will now be promoted by the Lion Book news. The Lion book news has been associated with the Magnum Opus Bollywood much awaited Vikram Vedha. The Lion book news will partner with the movie and promote it at various campaign. On this occasion, the Lion Book News app founder Hitesh Khushlani quoted they are overwhelmed by the association of The lion book news with the film Vikram Vedha. The lion book News is a platform where the sports lover are quite active and we know that the youth connects with top notch star Saif Ali Khan and Hrithik Roshan quite well. Through this association,we will approach the global audience.we hope in future as well, we will associate with many other Magnum Opus.

Recently, Hitesh Khushlani has celebrated his birthday in Dubai in which many Bollywood celebrities, businessmen and socialites made their graceful presence. alongwith his birthday we also celebrated the success of the Lion book app. Hitesh Khushlani is a well known businessman, owning different business like Hotel,Spa, restaurant and real estate. The lion book news is an Indian sports -trading platform with more productive experience.

This story has been provided by ATK. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/ATK)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)