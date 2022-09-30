At the 6th annual NYC Green School Conference in the United States, Green Mentors' Virendra Rawat unveiled the Indo-American Green School Network

New Delhi [India], September 30 (ANI/ATK): The sixth NYC Green School Conference was held at SUNY Maritime College on September 24, 2022. Responsible Education Solutions are provided by Green Mentors, an Indian organisation. The event was attended by many American and Indian universities.

The Indo-American Green School Network (IAGSN) was formally established by the conference's attendees and organisers. Its goal is to improve education in the world's oldest and most populous democracies with a focus on social responsibility and environmental stewardship. "Building bridges between the peoples of the two countries by encouraging student and scholar mobility and strengthening cooperation in education and skill development" was the stated goal of the India-US 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue. The conference continued to meet monthly to discuss the dialogue's progress.

Virendra Rawat, the event's organiser, thanked all of the notable guests and attendees. To further develop a future-driven, responsible education model in the United States and India, he said, "The massive support has inspired me to work harder to create an ecosystem that connects schools, universities, policymakers, and education leaders in both countries." Dilip Chauhan and Rear Adm. Michael Alfultis were the recipients of the Patron of the Planet 2022 Award.

Laura Johnson Collard, Henry Stoever, Ryan McEnany, Arlae Castellanos, Dr Frederick Kakembo, and Birgilio Rivera Cabrera were all given the Sustainable Education Leadership Award for 2022. Dr Y S Parmar University of Horticulture & Forestry, Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences, Acharya Nagarjuna University, University of Science and Technology Meghalaya (USTM), University of North Bengal, BLDE, Sankalchand Patel University, Chettinad Academy of Research and Education, Noorul Islam Centre for Higher Education (NICHE) won the Green University Award 2022.

Sudur Pashchimanchal Academy (SPA College), Gopal Krishna Gokhale College, Devki Devi Jain Memorial College for Women, and Anand College of Legal Studies were all given the Green College Award for 2022. The International Green School Award 2022 was bestowed upon the Green School Bangalore, Mahindra World School, Anand Niketan, The S. D. Vidya School, The Vidya Devi Jindal School, Sanjay Ghodawat International School, Mount litera Zee High School, Titiksha Public School, Pragati Vidyaniketan High School, GMSSSS NIGDHU, Ryan International School, Netrang Govt. School, Vardhaman Universe Academy, ASN Senior Secondary School, Bhagavathi Arvintree School, Tagore International School, Pine Street School, The Long Island School for the Gifted, Montclair Kimberley Academy, Washington Outdoor School, Prince George's County, Spruce Elementary, PS69X Journey Prep, The Berkeley Carroll School, Suitland Elementary School, Brooklyn Technical High School, Montpelier Elementary School, Penns Grove High School, Ivanna Eudora Kean High School, P993Q, Freedom High School.

The International Green Teacher Award for 2022 was presented to Dr. Nick Pozek, Paige Filla, Abebisi Babayemi, Elisa Margarita, Lauren Angarola, Ben Rich, and Michealrose Ravalier. Gabriel Nagel, Layla Jurow, and Anna Lau-Woodrow won the Climate Cadet Award 2022. For their annual conference, Green Mentors members chose the theme "The Importance of Accountability to Students and the Planet." The 77th meeting of the UN General Assembly happened at the same time as Climate Week NYC, which was the first conference on "Responsible Education" in the US.

Inspiring Stories from Outdoor Learning," "Rethinking for Responsible Education," and "SDG 4.7" were just a few of the eight panels discussed at the conference. In recognition of their efforts to make the educational system greener and more sustainable, several notable individuals and organizations received Green Awards. The keynote address was given by Dilip Chauhan, Deputy Commissioner of New York City's Office of International Affairs. Each session was praised by both the people who went and the local media for its creative ways to teach about being green. Rawat started Green Mentors with Gopal Goswami, Ambrish Parajiya, and Bhavesh Shah. It is a global organization for sustainable education that is based in the Indian state of Gujarat. They think that the change to a greener way of life starts with responsible education and includes important "transversal" skills like critical thinking, creativity, empathy, working together to solve problems, and "system thinking."

