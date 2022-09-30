Left Menu

Delhi police vehicle hit by truck on NH-8, no casualty reported

A Delhi police vehicle got damaged after it was hit by a truck near Shiv Murti on NH-8, officials said on Friday. The vehicle belonged to a DCP rank officer who was sitting inside the car when the incident happened around 11 pm on Wednesday, they said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-09-2022 11:32 IST | Created: 30-09-2022 11:32 IST
Delhi police vehicle hit by truck on NH-8, no casualty reported
  • Country:
  • India

A Delhi police vehicle got damaged after it was hit by a truck near Shiv Murti on NH-8, officials said on Friday. The vehicle belonged to a DCP rank officer who was sitting inside the car when the incident happened around 11 pm on Wednesday, they said. No one was injured in the incident, Deputy Commissioner of Police (southwest) Manoj C said, adding the right side of the police vehicle got damaged.

The truck driver has been arrested and the vehicle bearing Haryana registration number was seized, he said.

A case under section 279 (rash driving) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered, the DCP said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Crew lands) Soyuz spacecraft carrying three cosmonauts undocks from space station for return to Earth

(Update: Crew lands) Soyuz spacecraft carrying three cosmonauts undocks from...

 Global
2
FEATURE-Six million silenced: A two-year internet outage in Ethiopia

FEATURE-Six million silenced: A two-year internet outage in Ethiopia

 Global
3
Indices on Indian markets snap 6-day losing streak in early trade

Indices on Indian markets snap 6-day losing streak in early trade

 India
4
SC says all women, married or unmarried, entitled to safe and legal abortion

SC says all women, married or unmarried, entitled to safe and legal abortion

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022