RBI HIGHLIGHTSNew Delhi, Sep 30 Following are the highlights of RBI's monetary policy

Following are the highlights of RBI's monetary policy announced on Friday *Benchmark interest rate hiked by 50 basis points to 3-year high at 5.90 per cent. *Economic growth projection for FY23 cut to 7 pc from 7.2 pc estimated in August *GDP expected to grow at 6.3 pc in September quarter, 4.6 pc each in December and March quarters.

*Inflation projection retained at 6.7 pc for ongoing fiscal year (FY23) * Inflation to remain above upper tolerance limit of 6 pc till December *Average crude oil price for Indian basket expected at USD 100 per barrel *RBI to remain focused on withdrawal of accommodative monetary policy stance to check prices *RBI says rupee movement orderly against US dollar; depreciated only 7.4 pc this year till September 28 *RBI does not have a fixed exchange rate for rupee; intervenes in market to curb excessive volatility *Forex reserve down 67 pc at USD 537.5 billion as of September 23 this year *The central bank confident of financing external sector deficit *World in midst of third major shock from aggressive monetary tightening by central banks, Indian economy resilient *Merchandise exports affected due to external factors, private consumption picking up *Recent correction in global crude oil prices if sustained may provide relief from inflation *Bank credit has grown at accelerated pace of 16.2 pc *Next meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee on December 5-7.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)