Left Menu

UK catching up with global markets, minister says after pound's all-time low

Britain's financial markets were catching up with international markets, City minister Andrew Griffith said on Friday when asked about the pound sliding to an all-time low due to concerns over the government's mini-budget. "We've seen difficulties in lots of international markets," Griffith told Sky News. "This particular week, we've seen more movement in the UK than others.

Reuters | London | Updated: 30-09-2022 12:07 IST | Created: 30-09-2022 11:59 IST
UK catching up with global markets, minister says after pound's all-time low
Andrew Griffith Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Britain's financial markets were catching up with international markets, City minister Andrew Griffith said on Friday when asked about the pound sliding to an all-time low due to concerns over the government's mini-budget.

"We've seen difficulties in lots of international markets," Griffith told Sky News.

"This particular week, we've seen more movement in the UK than others. But if we look overall at the trajectory of interest rates, for example, going into this week, the UK had seen a lower increase in interest rates than most other major economies. Now, there's been a degree of catching up."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Crew lands) Soyuz spacecraft carrying three cosmonauts undocks from space station for return to Earth

(Update: Crew lands) Soyuz spacecraft carrying three cosmonauts undocks from...

 Global
2
FEATURE-Six million silenced: A two-year internet outage in Ethiopia

FEATURE-Six million silenced: A two-year internet outage in Ethiopia

 Global
3
Indices on Indian markets snap 6-day losing streak in early trade

Indices on Indian markets snap 6-day losing streak in early trade

 India
4
SC says all women, married or unmarried, entitled to safe and legal abortion

SC says all women, married or unmarried, entitled to safe and legal abortion

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022