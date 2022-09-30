UK catching up with global markets, minister says after pound's all-time low

Britain's financial markets were catching up with international markets, City minister Andrew Griffith said on Friday when asked about the pound sliding to an all-time low due to concerns over the government's mini-budget.

"We've seen difficulties in lots of international markets," Griffith told Sky News.

"This particular week, we've seen more movement in the UK than others. But if we look overall at the trajectory of interest rates, for example, going into this week, the UK had seen a lower increase in interest rates than most other major economies. Now, there's been a degree of catching up."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)