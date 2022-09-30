Russian missile attack kills 23, wounds 28 in southern Ukraine - regional governor

At least 23 people were killed and 28 wounded in a Russian missile strike that hit a convoy of civilian vehicles near the southern Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia on Friday, the regional governor said.

"So far, 23 dead and 28 wounded. All civilians," Oleksandr Starukh, the Zaporizhzhia regional governor, wrote on the Telegram messaging app.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)