China summons online truck portals, citing operating irregularities
Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 30-09-2022 12:29 IST | Created: 30-09-2022 12:29 IST
China's Transport Ministry said on Friday that it has summoned truck companies, citing their operating irregularities including price-cutting in competition and delinquent driver fees.
The companies mentioned by the ministry include Didi Freight Full Truck Alliance, and Huolala, the ministry said in a statement
