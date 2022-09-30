Left Menu

French finance minister says he's "worried" about Britain

"It shows that (...) dramatic announcements do not work," he said, adding that Britain was also paying the cost of leaving the European Union. Liz Truss' fiscal plan, set out by Finance Minister Kwasi Kwarteng last Friday, prompted a crisis of confidence in the British government, hammering the value of the pound and government bond prices and jolting global markets.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 30-09-2022 12:41 IST | Created: 30-09-2022 12:40 IST
French finance minister says he's "worried" about Britain
Bruno Le Maire Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • France

French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Friday he was concerned about the situation in Britain, where Prime Minister Liz Truss' plan for huge tax cuts has unleashed chaos on financial markets

"I am not worried about the euro but I am worried about the situation in Britain," Le Maire told Europe 1 radio. "It shows that (...) dramatic announcements do not work," he said, adding that Britain was also paying the cost of leaving the European Union.

Liz Truss' fiscal plan, set out by Finance Minister Kwasi Kwarteng last Friday, prompted a crisis of confidence in the British government, hammering the value of the pound and government bond prices and jolting global markets. "Leaving Europe comes at a considerable cost because Europe offers protection (...) the euro zone protected us during the Covid crisis," Le Maire said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Crew lands) Soyuz spacecraft carrying three cosmonauts undocks from space station for return to Earth

(Update: Crew lands) Soyuz spacecraft carrying three cosmonauts undocks from...

 Global
2
FEATURE-Six million silenced: A two-year internet outage in Ethiopia

FEATURE-Six million silenced: A two-year internet outage in Ethiopia

 Global
3
Indices on Indian markets snap 6-day losing streak in early trade

Indices on Indian markets snap 6-day losing streak in early trade

 India
4
SC says all women, married or unmarried, entitled to safe and legal abortion

SC says all women, married or unmarried, entitled to safe and legal abortion

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022