RBI cuts growth forecast to 7 pc for current fiscal on global headwinds

The Reserve Bank of India on Friday cut the economic growth projection for the current financial year to 7 percent from 7.2 percent estimated earlier on account of extended geopolitical tensions and aggressive monetary policy tightening globally.

The headwinds from extended geopolitical tensions, tightening global financial conditions, and a possible decline in the external component of aggregate demand can pose downside risks to growth, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said.

In the central bank, April had cut the GDP growth estimate to 7.2 percent from its earlier forecast of 7.8 percent.

''Considering all these factors, real GDP growth for 2022-23 is projected at 7.0 percent with Q2 at 6.3 percent; Q3 at 4.6 percent; and Q4:2022-23 at 4.6 percent, with risks broadly balanced. The growth for Q1:2023-24 is projected at 7.2 percent,'' he said.

Real GDP grew 13.5 percent in the first quarter of FY'23, surpassing the pre-pandemic level by 3.8 percent. This was led by robust growth in private consumption and investment demand.

Observing that high-frequency data for the second quarter indicates that economic activity remains resilient, Das said there was a sustained revival in urban demand which should get a further impetus from the unfettered celebration of upcoming festivals after two and half years of living with COVID-19.

Rural demand is also gaining gradually and there is a pick up in investment, he said, adding that bank credit grew at an accelerated pace of 16.2 percent as on September 9, 2022, against 6.7 percent a year ago.

The total flow of financial resources from banks and non-banks to the commercial sector has improved significantly to Rs 9.3 lakh crore in this financial year so far (up to September 9) from Rs 1.7 lakh crore in the corresponding period of last year.

Non-oil and non-gold imports remained resilient, indicating a sustained revival in domestic demand while merchandise exports growth faced headwinds in an unsettled external environment, he said.

The agricultural sector remains resilient, he said, adding that monsoon rainfall was 7 percent above the long period average as on September 29. Kharif sowing was 1.7 percent above the normal sown area as on September 23.

Despite the unsettling global environment, the Indian economy continues to be resilient, he said.

''The financial system remains intact, with improved performance parameters. The country has withstood the shocks from COVID-19 and the conflict in Ukraine. Our journey over the last two and half years, our steely resolve in dealing with the various challenges gives us the confidence to deal with the new storm that we are confronted with,'' he said.

In the last two and half years, the world has witnessed two major shocks -- the COVID-19 pandemic and the conflict in Ukraine -- and these shocks have produced a profound impact on the global economy, he said.

''As if that was not enough, now we are amid a third major shock -- a storm -- arising from aggressive monetary policy actions and even more aggressive communication from Advanced Economy (AE) central banks,'' he said.

