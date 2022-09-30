Left Menu

Hong Kong government to further ease coronavirus measures

Reuters | Hong Kong | Updated: 30-09-2022 13:20 IST | Created: 30-09-2022 13:13 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay
The Hong Kong government said on Friday it aims to ease some coronavirus curbs in an orderly way as pandemic trends in the Asia financial hub were continuing to stabilize.

From Oct. 6, some social distancing measures will be relaxed including raising the maximum number of persons per table in restaurants to 12 from eight, while banquets will be allowed to have up to 240 people attending, compared with 120 now.

