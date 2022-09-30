Norway could quickly impose ban on Russian tourists if necessary, justice minister says
Reuters | Copenhagen | Updated: 30-09-2022 14:49 IST | Created: 30-09-2022 14:41 IST
- Country:
- Denmark
Norway may impose a ban on Russian tourists similar to that introduced by Finland this week, Norwegian Justice Minister Emilie Enger Mehl said on Friday.
"We will close the border quickly if necessary, and changes can come at short notice. There have been few arrivals in Norway compared to Finland, and the situation is different here," Mehl said in a statement.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Gas giant Norway pledges to work with EU to reduce price pain
Norway seeks to help EU cope with gas price pain after Russia cuts
Norway to help ease the power price pain for businesses
Davis Cup 2022: India to face Norway on Friday in World Group One
Davis Cup: Saketh-Yuki pair loses doubles as Norway clinch tie 3-0