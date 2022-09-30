Norway could quickly impose ban on Russian tourists if necessary, justice minister says

Norway may impose a ban on Russian tourists similar to that introduced by Finland this week, Norwegian Justice Minister Emilie Enger Mehl said on Friday.

"We will close the border quickly if necessary, and changes can come at short notice. There have been few arrivals in Norway compared to Finland, and the situation is different here," Mehl said in a statement.

