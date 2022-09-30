Left Menu

Norway could quickly impose ban on Russian tourists if necessary, justice minister says

Reuters | Copenhagen | Updated: 30-09-2022 14:49 IST | Created: 30-09-2022 14:41 IST
Emilie Enger Mehl Image Credit: Wikipedia
Norway may impose a ban on Russian tourists similar to that introduced by Finland this week, Norwegian Justice Minister Emilie Enger Mehl said on Friday.

"We will close the border quickly if necessary, and changes can come at short notice. There have been few arrivals in Norway compared to Finland, and the situation is different here," Mehl said in a statement.

