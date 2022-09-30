Left Menu

Gujarat: PM Modi's convoy stops to give way to ambulance

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 30-09-2022 15:12 IST | Created: 30-09-2022 15:11 IST
Gujarat: PM Modi's convoy stops to give way to ambulance
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's convoy stopped for a brief time to give way to an ambulance while travelling to Gandhinagar from Ahmedabad on Friday.

A video shared by the Gujarat BJP's media cell shows two SUVs, which were part of the prime minister's convoy, slowly moving to the left side on the Ahmedabad-Gandhinagar road to give way to the ambulance. The incident took place when Modi was on his way to the Raj Bhavan in Gandhinagar after finishing his public rally near Doordarshan Centre in Ahmedabad in the afternoon.

''On the way to Gandhinagar from Ahmedabad, PM Modi's carcade stopped to give way to an ambulance,'' the Gujarat BJP said in a statement.

On the second day of his Gujarat visit, Modi flagged off the Gandhinagar-Mumbai Vande Bharat Express train and also launched the first phase of Ahmedabad Metro rail project.

In the evening, the prime minister will be in Banaskantha district to address a public gathering and perform aarti at the famous Ambaji temple.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Crew lands) Soyuz spacecraft carrying three cosmonauts undocks from space station for return to Earth

(Update: Crew lands) Soyuz spacecraft carrying three cosmonauts undocks from...

 Global
2
FEATURE-Six million silenced: A two-year internet outage in Ethiopia

FEATURE-Six million silenced: A two-year internet outage in Ethiopia

 Global
3
Indices on Indian markets snap 6-day losing streak in early trade

Indices on Indian markets snap 6-day losing streak in early trade

 India
4
SC says all women, married or unmarried, entitled to safe and legal abortion

SC says all women, married or unmarried, entitled to safe and legal abortion

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022