Sri Lanka's consumer inflation at 69.8% y-o-y in Sept.

Reuters | Colombo | Updated: 30-09-2022 15:55 IST | Created: 30-09-2022 15:42 IST
Consumer inflation in Sri Lanka rose 69.8% in September compared with a year earlier, the statistics department said on Friday as the island nation reels under its worst financial crisis in seven decades.
The Colombo Consumer Price Index (CCPI) stood at 64.3% in August.
