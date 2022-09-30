Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-09-2022 15:52 IST | Created: 30-09-2022 15:52 IST
Blue Line services to be curtailed during first half of Oct 2 due to maintenance work
Delhi Metro operations on the Blue Line will be curtailed during the first half on October 2 due to planned maintenance work on a section of the corridor, officials said on Friday.

The busy line connects Dwarka Sector 21 in Delhi with Noida Electronic City, and also branches off to Vaishali from Yamuna Bank station.

''To undertake the scheduled track maintenance work between Yamuna Bank and Akshardham section on the Blue Line i.e. Line-3/4 (Dwarka Sec-21 to Noida Electronic City (NEC)/Vaishali), train services on the morning of 2nd October 2022 (Sunday) will be regulated,'' the DMRC said in a statement.

There will not be any direct train service from Noida Electronic City station to Dwarka or Dwarka Sec-21 stations from the start of revenue services till 2 PM, officials said.

''During this period, train services from Noida Electronic City to Dwarka/Dwarka Sec-21 will be operated in two loops -- regular services from Dwarka Sec-21 to Yamuna Bank stations in one loop, and from Yamuna Bank to Noida Electronic City stations in another loop,'' the statement said.

Passengers heading from one end to another end of this line will be required to change trains at Yamuna Bank during this period, it said.

Train services from Dwarka Sec-21 to Vaishali will remain available as per routine Sunday time table during this period, the DMRC said.

