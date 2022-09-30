Assam boat capsize: Efforts on to trace missing official

An operation is underway to trace a senior government official who went missing after a mechanised boat carrying 29 passengers capsized in the Brahmaputra river in Dhubri district of Assam, near Bangladesh border, an official said on Friday.

A team of SDRF personnel and BSF jawans, along with locals, have rescued the 28 other people, including a few school students, the official said.

Dhubri Circle Officer Sanju Das, however, is yet to be found, the district official stated. Das was returning to Dhubri along with two other officials after surveying an erosion-affected area in Aminur char (riverine area). The mechanised country boat that was ferrying them capsized on Thursday after hitting a post of a bridge at Bhashanir, about 3 km from Dhubri town, Deputy Commissioner Anbamuthan M P had told reporters on his return from the mishap site. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that efforts were on to find Das but ''it is not clear why the circle officer and the others were on a boat meant to carry cargo''. He prayed for speedy recovery of the injured. Officials stated that the boat has been located and that efforts are on to lift it with the help of cranes.

The rescued have been admitted to a nearby hospital, where the condition of five has been stated to be serious, they said. Meanwhile a Congress delegation of state working president Rana Goswami and legislators Wajed Ali Choudhury, Jadav Swargiary and Abdul Batin Khandekar among others visited the site of the mishap on Friday morning.

Goswami told reporters that they will meet those rescued and their family members to find out if there were any lapses in the safety measures. He maintained that they will also meet district officials and demand an inquiry into the incident. Dhubri Lok Sabha MP Badruddin Ajmal, who arrived in the state from New Delhi earlier in the day, has also sought a high-level inquiry into the matter.

Ajmal urged the state government to pay an ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh to the next of kin of the missing person.

