China's Geely buys 7.6 per cent stake in Aston Martin Lagonda

Geely Holding Group, one of China's biggest independent automakers, has bought a 7.6 percent stake in British luxury brand Aston Martin Lagonda and said on Friday it looks forward to potential opportunities to collaborate.

Geely declined to give details, but Aston Martin Lagonda announced on Friday it raised 654 million pounds (USD 730 million) from investors including Geely and the Saudi government to pay down debt and "accelerate its long-term growth".

Geely owns the Geely Auto, LYNK and Co., and Geometry brands, Volvo Cars and EV brand Polestar of Sweden, Britain's Lotus, and 9.7 percent of Mercedes parent Daimler AG.

"We look forward to exploring potential opportunities to engage and collaborate with Aston Martin," Geely CEO Daniel Donghui Li said in a statement.

