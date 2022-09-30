Activist investor Elliott raises Swedish Match stake

Elliott Management Corp has raised its stake in Swedish Match to 7.25% from 5.5%, the activist investor said in a disclosure Friday, putting pressure on Marlboro-maker Philip Morris International to raise its bid for the group. Philip Morris in May offered to buy the Stockholm-based maker of Zyn in a $16 billion bet on the fast-growing market for cigarette alternatives.

Swedish Match and Philip Morris did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Elliott declined to comment. By Swedish law, 90% of Swedish Match shareholders need to approve the offer before Oct. 21, but some have come out against the 106 Swedish crowns per share bid for one of the world's biggest makers of oral nicotine products.

Swedish Match, whose shares were worth SEK 110 on Friday, has been trading above the offer price since late July, suggesting investors anticipate PMI will need to make a higher bid. Elliott has yet to support or oppose the deal, but Bloomberg reported in July that the activist investor was planning on coming out against it under its current terms.

Still, Philip Morris' CEO told Reuters this week it is not considering withdrawing its offer despite deteriorating global economic conditions and has "options on the table" including holding a majority stake. According to Euromonitor International, Swedish Match controls about half the world's market for snus - a Swedish-style snuff that is moist and smoke-free. The company is also the global industry leader for nicotine pouches.

Long-time shareholder Framtiden Partnerships, which has held Swedish Match shares for nearly two decades and currently owns 1% of the stock, told Reuters last week that it opposes the takeover. Managing Member Dan Juran said he estimates Swedish Match to be worth close to 200 crowns per share.

