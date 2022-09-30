Sensex snaps 7-day losing streak, zooms 1,017 pts post RBI rate hike

Equity indices made an emphatic comeback on Friday after falling for seven straight sessions after the RBI hiked interest rates by 50 basis points on expected lines and projected inflation to come under control from January next year.

A strong recovery in the rupee added to the momentum, traders said.

Overcoming a wobbly start, the 30-share BSE Sensex soared 1,016.96 points or 1.80 percent to settle at 57,426.92. During the day, it rallied 1,312.67 points or 2.32 percent to 57,722.63.

Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty climbed 276.25 points or 1.64 percent to end at 17,094.35.

Bharti Airtel topped the Sensex gainers' list with a jump of 4.49 percent, followed by IndusInd Bank, Bajaj Finance, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Titan, HDFC Bank, Bajaj Finserv, and Tata Steel.

However, Asian Paints, Dr. Reddy's, ITC, Tech Mahindra, and Hindustan Unilever were the laggards, dropping up to 1.26 percent.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday raised the benchmark lending rate by 50 basis points -- the fourth straight increase since May -- as it extended its battle to tame stubbornly high inflation.

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) raised the key lending rate or the repo rate to 5.90 percent - the highest since April 2019.

Since the first unscheduled mid-meeting hike in May, the cumulative increase in an interest rate now stands at 190 basis points and mirrors similar aggressive monetary tightening in major economies around the globe to contain runaway inflation by dampening demand.

The RBI retained its inflation projection for FY23 at 6.7 percent amid geopolitical concerns triggered by the Russia-Ukraine war and expects inflation to be under control from January. The central bank is mandated to keep retail inflation in a band of 2-6 percent.

''An in-line rate hike along with the RBI's confidence in the economy's growth momentum aided the domestic market to alter the seven-day losing streak. The decision to retain the inflation forecast at 6.70 percent with a marginal cut but a healthy GDP forecast of 7.0 percent indicates the resilience of the Indian economy.

''Although the commentary warned about prevailing risks to the domestic economy from the global economy, the MPC refrained from sounding very hawkish,'' said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

Santosh Meena, Head of Research at Swastika Investment Ltd, said the 50 bps rate hike by the RBI was in line with expectations.

''The key highlights were the resilience shown by the Indian economy considering the turbulent global environment and concerns emanating from global growth slowdown and hawkish stances of various central banks,'' he added.

Every week, the Sensex shed 672 points or 1.15 percent, while the Nifty lost 233 points or 1.34 percent.

In the broader market, the BSE smallcap gauge jumped 1.45 percent and the midcap index climbed 1.39 percent on Friday.

Among the BSE sectoral indices, telecom rose 3.49 percent, metal 2.66 percent, financial services 2.36 percent, realty 1.94 percent, and power 1.94 percent.

The oil & gas index ended marginally lower.

Elsewhere in Asia, markets in Seoul, Tokyo, and Shanghai ended lower, while Hong Kong settled higher.

Stock exchanges in Europe were trading in the green in mid-session deals.

The US markets had ended sharply lower on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the international oil benchmark Brent crude futures jumped 1.19 percent to USD 89.54 per barrel.

The rupee extended its initial gains and settled 37 paise higher at 81.36 (provisional) against the US dollar on Friday.

Foreign institutional investors offloaded shares worth a net Rs 3,599.42 crore on Thursday, according to data available with BSE.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)