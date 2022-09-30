IPM India Recognised as India's Best Workplaces for Women

IPM India Wholesale Trading Private Limited (IPM India), a country affiliate of Philip Morris International, Inc. (PMI), has been recognised among India's Best Workplaces for Women by Great Place to Work® India through a top 75 ranking.

In the spirit of the transformation journey at IPM India, the company embodies an inclusive culture and fosters diverse teams - essential to driving an innovative and progressive organization. One of the pivots is to constantly try and figure out ways to enhance and empower women to punch their optimum weight by balancing that delicate part of being responsible and delivering at work as well as taking care of their families. IPM India sees diversity as one of its greatest strength and inclusion as one of its greatest business enablers. It enhances the ability to successfully innovate and increases consumer centricity — and it often starts at the top. In today's time, the talent indicates that they view inclusion as a business imperative and critical component of organizational culture.

On the occasion, Alexander Reisch, Managing Director, IPM India, said, ''It is a proud moment for us to be honored in the TOP 75 Ranking by Great Place to Work as India's Best Workplaces for Women. We have undertaken a path of cultural transformation to be a future-ready organisation. And we envision the 'co-creation of an inclusive culture'. Our I&D goal for everyone at IPM India is to experience and feel the joy of belonging & our I&D strategy and initiatives are based on 3 pillars: establishing a culture of open dialogue, leveraging talent diversity, and fostering a working environment for sustainable high performance.'' Expressing her gratitude, IPM India's People & Culture Director, Ms. Jasneet Kaur, said, ''We are thrilled to be ranked among India's Best Workplaces for Women. As an organization, we believe in continuously raising the bar and this ranking is a new feather in our cap. For us, I&D is a critical enabler for our business success where we focus on supporting and empowering our female talent by creating opportunities to network and build mentoring relationships with peers and role models. Currently, IPM India's senior Management Team is 50% women. We have built strong gender diversity KPIs that have been part of the organizational objectives since 2017.'' IPM India obtained the Top Employer 2022 Certification from Top Employers Institute for the third year in a row, as one of only 11 Global Top Employers recognized for excellence in people practices. Furthermore, the company has also been awarded as one of the 'Top 10 places to work for women' by UNGCNI , the first EQUAL-SALARY certified company in India in 2018 as well as one of the Great Places to Work in 2020 & 2022.

In the month of May 2022, PMI reached its global company-wide target to improve gender balance, ensuring at least 40% female representation in managerial roles by 2022. PMI was added to the 2021 & 2022 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index for transparency in gender reporting and advancing women's equity.

About IPM India Wholesale Trading Private Limited IPM India Wholesale Trading Private Limited is a joint venture between Philip Morris Brands Sarl of Switzerland and two Indian entities, Godfrey Phillips India Limited and K.K. Modi Investment & Financial Services Private Limited.

