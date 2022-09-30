Left Menu

Maha: Bus catches fire in Palghar, passengers escape unhurt

PTI | Palghar | Updated: 30-09-2022 17:33 IST | Created: 30-09-2022 17:33 IST
Maha: Bus catches fire in Palghar, passengers escape unhurt
  • Country:
  • India

Passengers escaped unhurt after a civic transport bus caught fire in Nalla Sopara area of Maharashtra's Palghar district on Friday, an official said.

The incident took place around 3.30 pm near Dhaniv Baug locality, where flames erupted in a bus belonging to the Vasai Virar Municipal Corporation (VVMC), a fire official said.

All passengers travelling in the bus jumped out in the nick of time after noticing the flames, he said.

Locals made a frantic attempt to put out the fire. However, firemen arrived at the scene and put out the blaze in about one hour, the official said.

The bus was completely gutted in the blaze, the cause of which is yet to be ascertained, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

