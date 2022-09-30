Maha: Bus catches fire in Palghar, passengers escape unhurt

Passengers escaped unhurt after a civic transport bus caught fire in Nalla Sopara area of Maharashtra's Palghar district on Friday, an official said.

The incident took place around 3.30 pm near Dhaniv Baug locality, where flames erupted in a bus belonging to the Vasai Virar Municipal Corporation (VVMC), a fire official said.

All passengers travelling in the bus jumped out in the nick of time after noticing the flames, he said.

Locals made a frantic attempt to put out the fire. However, firemen arrived at the scene and put out the blaze in about one hour, the official said.

The bus was completely gutted in the blaze, the cause of which is yet to be ascertained, he added.

