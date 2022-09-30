Left Menu

India's growth story will be second to none in the world: Goyal

While most countries across the world are still facing difficulties and have not been able to recover from the disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, India has emerged as the best performer among the large economies, Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Friday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-09-2022 17:50 IST | Created: 30-09-2022 17:50 IST
India's growth story will be second to none in the world: Goyal
Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal. . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

While most countries across the world are still facing difficulties and have not been able to recover from the disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, India has emerged as the best performer among the large economies, Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Friday. Addressing the 117th annual session meeting of the PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry here, Goyal said India's growth story highlights that the government means business.

The minister highlighted how the government has eased processes and taken a number of other measures to make doing business easier in the country. The government means business for the business in India and will continue to focus on ease of doing business, internal processes, and reduce burdens of compliances and certain laws on our businesses, the minister said.

He stated that the government's effort is to have a single window for the processes and approvals and not open any window behind the window. The minister said PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan (PMGSMP) is an infrastructural marvel and the industry should play an active role in it.

He urged the industry members to invite the PMGSMP team and understand how this world-class structure works in the implementation of services in stipulated times. Goyal added that our country, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, will be a USD 30 trillion economy by 2047 when we complete 100 years of freedom and we will be much more inspirational. India's growth story will be second to none in the world, he said.

Pradeep Multani, President, PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said the post-pandemic world will be a playground for growth and innovation for consumer businesses - both Indian and global, established and emerging. He stated that it is the decade of technology and in the field of IT, India has become a force to reckon with globally.

Multani opined that with the rapidly changing global trade and investment dynamics, a more conducive policy environment for trade and industry would be crucial. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Crew lands) Soyuz spacecraft carrying three cosmonauts undocks from space station for return to Earth

(Update: Crew lands) Soyuz spacecraft carrying three cosmonauts undocks from...

 Global
2
FEATURE-Six million silenced: A two-year internet outage in Ethiopia

FEATURE-Six million silenced: A two-year internet outage in Ethiopia

 Global
3
SC says all women, married or unmarried, entitled to safe and legal abortion

SC says all women, married or unmarried, entitled to safe and legal abortion

 India
4
Indices on Indian markets snap 6-day losing streak in early trade

Indices on Indian markets snap 6-day losing streak in early trade

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022