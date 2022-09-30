India's growth story will be second to none in the world: Goyal

While most countries across the world are still facing difficulties and have not been able to recover from the disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, India has emerged as the best performer among the large economies, Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Friday. Addressing the 117th annual session meeting of the PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry here, Goyal said India's growth story highlights that the government means business.

The minister highlighted how the government has eased processes and taken a number of other measures to make doing business easier in the country. The government means business for the business in India and will continue to focus on ease of doing business, internal processes, and reduce burdens of compliances and certain laws on our businesses, the minister said.

He stated that the government's effort is to have a single window for the processes and approvals and not open any window behind the window. The minister said PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan (PMGSMP) is an infrastructural marvel and the industry should play an active role in it.

He urged the industry members to invite the PMGSMP team and understand how this world-class structure works in the implementation of services in stipulated times. Goyal added that our country, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, will be a USD 30 trillion economy by 2047 when we complete 100 years of freedom and we will be much more inspirational. India's growth story will be second to none in the world, he said.

Pradeep Multani, President, PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said the post-pandemic world will be a playground for growth and innovation for consumer businesses - both Indian and global, established and emerging. He stated that it is the decade of technology and in the field of IT, India has become a force to reckon with globally.

Multani opined that with the rapidly changing global trade and investment dynamics, a more conducive policy environment for trade and industry would be crucial. (ANI)

