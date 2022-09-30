Left Menu

Four labourers killed in wall collapse in MP's Dhar district

The incident took place in Kachahri Chowk area when the labourers were working on an adjoining plot of land, said an official.Three labourers died on the spot.

PTI | Dhar | Updated: 30-09-2022 18:58 IST | Created: 30-09-2022 18:58 IST
Four labourers were killed as the wall of an old house collapsed in Kukshi town in Madhya Pradesh's Dhar district on Friday, police said.

The incident took place in Kachahri Chowk area when the labourers were working on an adjoining plot of land, said an official.

''Three labourers died on the spot. One person died at a hospital in Barwani. The deceased were identified as Govind (32), Roop Singh (35), Rakesh (30) and Ter Singh (40),'' sub divisional officer of police (SDOP) Dilip Singh Bilwal said.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan expressed grief at the incident.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

