Left Menu

Sebi tightens disclosure norms for IPOs

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 30-09-2022 18:59 IST | Created: 30-09-2022 18:59 IST
Sebi tightens disclosure norms for IPOs
  • Country:
  • India

Markets regulator Sebi on Friday approved a slew of changes to various regulations, including tightening the disclosure requirements for initial public offerings.

At its board meeting here, Sebi also decided to relax the pricing rules for open offers with respect to disinvestment of public sector undertakings.

For IPOs, the regulator cleared the proposal mandating the issuers to disclose the offer price based on past transactions and fund raising activities.

Also, companies contemplating IPOs will soon have the option to make confidential pre-filing of offer documents.

Besides, the watchdog's board gave its nod to bring buying and selling of mutual fund units under the ambit of insider trading rules.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

  • READ MORE ON:
  • Sebi

TRENDING

1
(Update: Crew lands) Soyuz spacecraft carrying three cosmonauts undocks from space station for return to Earth

(Update: Crew lands) Soyuz spacecraft carrying three cosmonauts undocks from...

 Global
2
FEATURE-Six million silenced: A two-year internet outage in Ethiopia

FEATURE-Six million silenced: A two-year internet outage in Ethiopia

 Global
3
SC says all women, married or unmarried, entitled to safe and legal abortion

SC says all women, married or unmarried, entitled to safe and legal abortion

 India
4
Indices on Indian markets snap 6-day losing streak in early trade

Indices on Indian markets snap 6-day losing streak in early trade

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022