Left Menu

'Kolu' at TN Raj Bhavan open for public

Raj Bhavan will send confirmation email with time slot. Foreign nationals will be required to produce their original passport for identification at entry point.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 30-09-2022 19:34 IST | Created: 30-09-2022 19:34 IST
'Kolu' at TN Raj Bhavan open for public
  • Country:
  • India

The 'Navaratri Kolu' inaugurated by Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi at the Raj Bhavan recently will now be open for the public, an official release here said.

It will be open daily between 3 pm to 5 pm from October 1 to 5, 2022.

Those interested can send their name, and other details like gender, address, contact number, identity proof and date of visit on navaratrirb22@gmail.com.

''The maximum strength of visitors per day will be 80 on 'first come-first view', basis. Raj Bhavan will send confirmation email with time slot. After getting confirmation only, at least 30 minutes prior to slot, visitors should come to Gate No. 2, along with the original ID Proof, submitted in the email,'' it said.

Indian citizens are required to produce their valid photo ID card. Foreign nationals will be required to produce their original passport for identification at entry point.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Crew lands) Soyuz spacecraft carrying three cosmonauts undocks from space station for return to Earth

(Update: Crew lands) Soyuz spacecraft carrying three cosmonauts undocks from...

 Global
2
FEATURE-Six million silenced: A two-year internet outage in Ethiopia

FEATURE-Six million silenced: A two-year internet outage in Ethiopia

 Global
3
SC says all women, married or unmarried, entitled to safe and legal abortion

SC says all women, married or unmarried, entitled to safe and legal abortion

 India
4
Indices on Indian markets snap 6-day losing streak in early trade

Indices on Indian markets snap 6-day losing streak in early trade

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022