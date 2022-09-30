'Kolu' at TN Raj Bhavan open for public

The 'Navaratri Kolu' inaugurated by Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi at the Raj Bhavan recently will now be open for the public, an official release here said.

It will be open daily between 3 pm to 5 pm from October 1 to 5, 2022.

Those interested can send their name, and other details like gender, address, contact number, identity proof and date of visit on navaratrirb22@gmail.com.

''The maximum strength of visitors per day will be 80 on 'first come-first view', basis. Raj Bhavan will send confirmation email with time slot. After getting confirmation only, at least 30 minutes prior to slot, visitors should come to Gate No. 2, along with the original ID Proof, submitted in the email,'' it said.

Indian citizens are required to produce their valid photo ID card. Foreign nationals will be required to produce their original passport for identification at entry point.

