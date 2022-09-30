DealShare expects 50 pc business growth this festive season

B2B e-commerce unicorn DealShare expects 50 per cent year-on-year growth in business in its festive season sale starting October 1, a senior company official said on Friday. The company will roll out its one-month-long festive season sale Festive Dhamaka from October 1 to October 30.

''The festive season is very relevant and an integral part of our business; social commerce being our unique proposition, we increase our efforts and investments to provide the best possible opportunities for communities to come together, shop, gift and celebrate. We are expecting to grow 50 per cent over last year's Diwali,'' DealShare co-founder and Chief Commercial Officer Sourjyendu Medda said in a statement.

This year the deals are bigger and better amid the upbeat sentiment post-pandemic and higher discretionary spending, DealShare said. In categories like consumer durables and electronics, food and groceries, the sentiments have fully recovered and are indicating double-digit growth on pre-pandemic levels, according to the 20th edition of the Retail Business Survey by the Retailers Association of India (RAI).

''We have partnered with national and regional brands to bring a plethora of Food & Grocery products at affordable prices to our end consumers. The upbeat sentiment around celebrations this year is very encouraging, we are positive that the season will bring in many more consumers from Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities onto our platform,'' Medda said. Dealshare caters to the middle-to-lower income population that is looking for high-quality, low-cost essentials to meet the day-to-day requirements and needs of their family.

Currently, DealShare is present in over 150 cities across 8 states. The company has acquired more than 20 million consumers to date, on-boarded over 1,000 local brands and has partnered with over 1,000 DealShare Dosts who are like a distributor in the locality where they operate.

