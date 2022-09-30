Parag Milk Foods launches premium cow milk brand in Ahmedabad

Parag Milk Foods on Friday said its premium milk brand Pride of Cows has now entered Ahmedabad where it will provide fresh cow milk straight from its Bhagyalakshmi Dairy Farm near Pune.

Following positive responses to Pride of Cows in Mumbai, Delhi, Pune and Surat, the brand has now entered the Ahmedabad market, the company said in a statement.

''The dairy sector is rapidly expanding, and the functional advantages of single origin milk products have demonstrated excellent benefits and garnered considerable appeal,'' Parag Milk Foods chairman Devendra Shah said.

Pride of Cows would offer also offer single-origin milk products like curd, ghee, fat-free milk and paneer, he added.

