Parag Milk Foods launches premium cow milk brand in Ahmedabad
- Country:
- India
Parag Milk Foods on Friday said its premium milk brand Pride of Cows has now entered Ahmedabad where it will provide fresh cow milk straight from its Bhagyalakshmi Dairy Farm near Pune.
Following positive responses to Pride of Cows in Mumbai, Delhi, Pune and Surat, the brand has now entered the Ahmedabad market, the company said in a statement.
''The dairy sector is rapidly expanding, and the functional advantages of single origin milk products have demonstrated excellent benefits and garnered considerable appeal,'' Parag Milk Foods chairman Devendra Shah said.
Pride of Cows would offer also offer single-origin milk products like curd, ghee, fat-free milk and paneer, he added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Pune
- Devendra Shah
- Parag Milk Foods
- Ahmedabad
- Delhi
- Mumbai
- Cows
- Bhagyalakshmi Dairy Farm
ALSO READ
Delhi Traffic Police takes action on offenders of not wearing rear seat belt
KCR's family has a role in Delhi liquor scam: Bandi Sanjay
Centre may allow compensatory afforestation in neighbouring states for forest land diverted in Delhi
Delhi govt to hold blood donation camps at over 50 places; urge political parties across countries to join: CM Arvind Kejriwal.
Actor Nora Fatehi appears before Delhi Police in connection with Sukesh extortion case