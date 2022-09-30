Left Menu

Two buses catch fire in Thane city, Palghar district; no report of injuries

PTI | Thane/Palghar | Updated: 30-09-2022 21:33 IST | Created: 30-09-2022 20:34 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • India

A stationary unused bus caught fire in CP Talao area of Thane city's Wagle Estate on Friday evening, though there were no reports of injury to anyone, a civic official said.

The incident took place at 7:30pm and the bus blaze was doused soon after, Thane Municipal Corporation regional disaster management cell chief Avinash Sawant told PTI.

Earlier, at around 3:30pm, a transport bus belonging to the Vasai-Virar civic body had caught fire in Nalla Sopara in neighbouring Palghar district.

The incident took place near Dhaniv Baug locality, though all passengers managed to alight safely in time, a local official said.

The blaze, which completely gutted the vehicle, was put out in an hour.

