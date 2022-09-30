Business highlights

Following are the top business stories at 2050 hours: DEL108 BIZ-2NDLD RBI EMIs to rise as RBI hikes interest rate again Mumbai: Home, auto and other loan EMIs are set to rise further after the RBI on Friday raised the key interest rate by 50 basis points, the fourth straight increase since May, with more hikes expected to rein in inflation.

DEL146 BIZ-PM-LD 5G LAUNCH PM Modi to launch 5G services in India on Saturday New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Saturday launch the 5G telephony services, ushering in an era of ultra high-speed internet on mobile phones.

DEL132 BIZ-GAS-PRICE Gas prices hiked 40 pc; CNG, PNG to cost more New Delhi: Prices of natural gas, which is used to generate electricity, make fertiliser and is converted into CNG to run automobiles, were on Friday hiked by a steep 40 per cent to record levels, in step with global firming up of energy rates.

DEL135 BIZ-2NDLD STOCKS Sensex snaps 7-day losing streak, zooms 1,017 pts post RBI rate hike Mumbai: Equity indices made an emphatic comeback on Friday after falling for seven straight sessions after the RBI hiked interest rates by 50 basis points on expected lines and projected inflation coming under control from January next year.

DEL147 BIZ-LD-RUPEE Rupee rises 33 paise to close at 81.40 against US dollar as RBI raises rates by 50 bps Mumbai: The rupee extended its initial gains and settled 33 paise higher at 81.40 against US dollar on Friday, after the Reserve Bank of India raised the benchmark lending rate by 50 basis points.

DEL105 BIZ-LD RBI-INFLATION RBI retains FY23 inflation forecast at 6.7 pc, expects it to be under control January onwards Mumbai: The RBI on Friday retained its inflation projection for FY23 at 6.7 per cent amid geopolitical concerns triggered by Russia-Ukraine war, and expected inflation to be under control from January.

DCM54 BIZ-HDFC-RATE HDFC raises lending rate by 50 bps; EMIs to increase New Delhi: Mortgage lender HDFC Ltd on Friday hiked its lending rate by 50 basis points hours after the Reserve Bank raised the benchmark interest rate to tame inflation.

DEL134 BIZ-LD INFRA Core sector growth slows to 3.3 pc in Aug; lowest in nine months New Delhi: The output of eight core infrastructure sectors grew 3.3 per cent in August -- the lowest in nine months -- as against 12.2 per cent in the year-ago period, according to official data released on Friday.

DCM42 BIZ-RBI-INFLATION-LETTER RBI says letter to govt on missing inflation target will be privileged communication; not to be made public Mumbai: RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das on Friday said the central bank considers the communication to the government for missing the inflation targets as privileged communication and will not be making it public.

DEL62 BIZ-RBI-LD GROWTH RBI cuts growth forecast to 7 pc for current fiscal on global headwinds Mumbai: The Reserve Bank of India on Friday cut the economic growth projection for the current financial year to 7 per cent from 7.2 per cent estimated earlier on account of extended geopolitical tensions and aggressive monetary policy tightening globally.

DCM37 BIZ-IBBI-NORMS IBBI amends norms; allows Insolvency Professional Entities to act as IPs New Delhi: Regulator IBBI has allowed Insolvency Professional Entities (IPEs) to act as insolvency professionals, a move that is likely to help in speedier resolution process.

DCM32 BIZ-RBI-TOKENISATION System ready for tokenisation as 35 cr cards tokenised: RBI Mumbai: About 35 crore cards have been tokenised and the system is ready for the new norms which set in from October 1, the Reserve Bank said on Friday.

DEL141 BIZ-LD GOLD-PRICE Gold gains Rs 406; Silver jumps Rs 905 New Delhi: Gold price in the national capital rose by Rs 406 to Rs 50,722 per 10 grams on Friday amid a rally in the international yellow metal prices, according to HDFC Securities.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)