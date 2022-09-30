PSU disinvestment: Sebi amends norms for open offer price calculation

Sebi board on Friday decided to dispense with a requirement for calculating open offer price with respect to disinvestment of public sector companies.

As per Sebi norms, one of the parameters prescribed to determine open offer price of a frequently traded scrip is Volume-Weighted Average Market Price (VWAMP) for 60 trading days immediately preceding the date of the public announcement.

The board, during its meeting here, approved amending the takeover regulations in the context of strategic disinvestment of Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) and consideration payable under open offer.

''The market price of the PSU company undergoing strategic disinvestment becomes susceptible to... periodic disclosures.

''Considering the unique nature of transaction and process involved in a PSU disinvestment spanning over a long period, such a requirement of determination of open offer price under the takeover regulations many a time, acts as an impediment in fructifying such strategic disinvestment of PSUs,'' Sebi said in a release.

Against this backdrop, Sebi said its board has approved dispensing with the requirement of calculating 60 days' VWAMP for determination of open offer price in case of disinvestment of PSU companies wherein it results in its change in control, either by way of direct acquisition or indirect acquisition.

Further, the regulator has cleared the proposal to permit the acquirer to provide an unconditional and irrevocable bank guarantee for the entire consideration payable under the open offer which will be an alternative to the existing requirement of depositing cash, subject to approval of RBI.

''Such guarantee needs to be issued by a scheduled commercial bank having 'AAA' rating on any of its long term debt given by a SEBI registered credit rating agency,'' the release said.

