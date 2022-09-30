Honeywell to plant over 10 lakh saplings across 10 cities as part of afforestation drive

Left Menu

Technology company Honeywells philanthropic arm HHSIF will plant over 10 lakh saplings across 10 cities in 10 years as part of its afforestation drive starting next week. Honeywell will plant and nurture more than one million saplings across 10 cities between 2022 and 2032, coinciding with the United Nations Decade on Ecosystem Restoration, the company said in a statement.

Technology company Honeywell's philanthropic arm HHSIF will plant over 10 lakh saplings across 10 cities in 10 years as part of its afforestation drive starting next week. For the success of the initiative, 70 per cent of the afforestation drive will focus on rural areas and 30 per cent in rural areas. ''The initiative aims to mitigate the effects of climate change and strengthen the resilient capacities of the nation against environmental degradation. Honeywell will plant and nurture more than one million saplings across 10 cities between 2022 and 2032, coinciding with the United Nations Decade on Ecosystem Restoration,'' the company said in a statement. HHSIF will partner with government agencies, not-for-profit organisations and industry to realize this ambitious goal. As a first step, HHSIF has adopted a multi-pronged approach by mobilising its existing non-government organisation (NGO) partners and employee volunteers to initiate the plantation drive. ''While we have pledged to be carbon neutral in our facilities and operations by 2035, our corporate social responsibility (CSR) efforts mirror our environmental, social and governance (ESG) aspirations. Plant the Future campaign will mobilise our employees and partners to plant more than one million saplings over 10 years in alignment with the UN Decade on Ecosystem Restoration,'' Honeywell India President Rajesh Rege said. The company will deploy technologies such as geo-tagging to ensure the survival of saplings, the statement said.

