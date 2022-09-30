Ather Energy retail sales jump to 7,435 units in September

Electric two-wheeler maker Ather Energy on Friday said its sales surged over three-fold in September to 7,435 units as compared with the same month last year.

The Hero MotoCorp-backed company had retailed 2,139 units in September 2021.

''Ather had a great start to this festive season and has been experiencing strong momentum since the past couple of months. As a result of an improved supply chain, we recorded the best monthly sales in September, delivering 7,435 units to our customers,'' Ather Energy Chief Business Officer Ravneet S Phokela said in a statement.

The company anticipates rapid growth in the coming months as it continues to work actively towards strengthening supply chain, he added.

Phokela noted that the company opened four new retail outlets this month, and is now present across 45 cities with 55 experience centres.

''In October, we will add eight new outlets, which sets us up well to continue the strong sales momentum in the festive season,'' he added.

