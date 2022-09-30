Frame harmonised standards for green hydrogen, says ISA DG Ajay Mathur

Harmonised standards for green hydrogen for vehicles as well industry need to be framed to spur the sector, Director General of International Solar Alliance (ISA) Ajay Mathur said.

Addressing the 117th Annual Session of the PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PHDCCI), Mathur said energy demand has grown manifold, adding that hydrogen is largely used in refinery and fertiliser industries, as per a statement.

The demand for batteries will also see rapid growth, he noted.

Mathur highlighted that green hydrogen standards are different from country to country, which legislators need to factor in while regularising the norms.

In order to create a trading regime around the world, it is important to address two vital issues -- firstly, harmonised standards of filling hydrogen in vehicles and for industry, he said.

''Secondly, we need a place where we could promulgate a common standard,'' he added.

He also emphasised on the need to have inputs from domestic industries to develop common standards.

J P Gupta, Managing Director, Greenstat India, said green hydrogen is not rocket science and it is a clarion call to manage climate crisis.

Gupta called green hydrogen the next generation fuel to replace fossil fuels.

The way forward is for the government to set up infrastructure to promote green hydrogen production, he added.

Erik Solheim, former minister of development and environment in Norway, who joined the session virtually, said India is the best place to look for green energy as the country respects nature.

He shared that he was impressed by the way the production of electric vehicles has taken shape in India.

Many industries have come forward to adapt to the green energy concept. India has the opportunity to recycle, reuse and lead the way of cleaner energy, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)