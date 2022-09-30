UP: Mother-daughter duo killed in road accident

A mother-daughter duo was killed after the motorcycle on which they were travelling was hit by a truck here on Friday, police said. SHO Of Kotwali police station Amit Kumar Mishra said the accident took place at around 3 pm on the national highway when Santosh Kumar was taking his sister Pooja (25) and her daughter Anshika (3) to her in-laws' place, and the motorcycle was hit by a speeding truck from behind. Pooja and Anshika fell due to the impact of the collision and were rushed to the nearest hospital, where doctors declared them dead, police said. Santosh got minor injuries. The bodies of the deceased have been sent for post-mortem examination, he said, adding that the truck driver fled away with the truck.

