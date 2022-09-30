Left Menu

MSMEs mainstay of economy, can make India self-reliant: LS Speaker Birla

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-09-2022 22:37 IST | Created: 30-09-2022 22:37 IST
MSMEs mainstay of economy, can make India self-reliant: LS Speaker Birla
  • Country:
  • India

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Friday said the campaign to make India self-reliant can be achieved only through the micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) as they are the mainstay of the economy.

Stating that India has long been one of the fastest growing economies of the world, Birla said the present government has implemented many reforms in trade and business sectors, which has raised the inflow of foreign investments.

The Atmanirbhar Bharat campaign will be achieved only through MSMEs and the nation will be empowered. MSMEs are the mainstay of the economy, Birla said while speaking at the Annual Session of PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

He further said local supply chains should be strengthened for Make in India, which can reduce India's dependence on foreign countries.

India has made progress in every field like agriculture, industry and services and the country is rapidly moving towards becoming self-reliant, Birla said.

The manufacturing and exports in sectors like pharma, technology, cyberspace, defence, space and education are increasing in the country.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Crew lands) Soyuz spacecraft carrying three cosmonauts undocks from space station for return to Earth

(Update: Crew lands) Soyuz spacecraft carrying three cosmonauts undocks from...

 Global
2
FEATURE-Six million silenced: A two-year internet outage in Ethiopia

FEATURE-Six million silenced: A two-year internet outage in Ethiopia

 Global
3
SC says all women, married or unmarried, entitled to safe and legal abortion

SC says all women, married or unmarried, entitled to safe and legal abortion

 India
4
Indices on Indian markets snap 6-day losing streak in early trade

Indices on Indian markets snap 6-day losing streak in early trade

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022