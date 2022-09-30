Left Menu

LIC HFL hikes lending rate by 0.50 pc

Mortgage lender LIC Housing Finance on Friday hiked its lending rates by 0.50 per cent, hours after a similar move by the RBI. The company increased the LIC Housing Prime Lending Rate LHPLR by 0.50 per cent.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 30-09-2022 23:01 IST | Created: 30-09-2022 23:01 IST
LIC HFL hikes lending rate by 0.50 pc
  • Country:
  • India

Mortgage lender LIC Housing Finance on Friday hiked its lending rates by 0.50 per cent, hours after a similar move by the RBI. The company increased the LIC Housing Prime Lending Rate (LHPLR) by 0.50 per cent. LHPLR is the benchmark rate to which the interest rate on LIC HFL's loans are linked. Its managing director and chief executive Y Viswanatha Gowd said the hike is in line with the prevailing market condition.

''We expect this trend to stabilize soon. We are taking care to price our products adequately so that the EMI outgo for our customers remains reasonable,'' he said.

The MD added that the company is confident that the sentiment in the real estate industry will be buoyant during the festive season and the fundamental parameters of the Indian economy will continue to be strong. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday raised benchmark lending rate by 50 basis points, the fourth straight increase since May, as it extended its battle to tame stubbornly high inflation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Newly formed craters located on Mars hold clues about atmosphere and interior

Newly formed craters located on Mars hold clues about atmosphere and interio...

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: Illumina launches next-generation DNA sequencers; India's top court legalizes abortion regardless of marital status and more

Health News Roundup: Illumina launches next-generation DNA sequencers; India...

 Global
3
Official: Russian strike in Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia kills 23 people, wounds 28 in a humanitarian convoy, reports AP.

Official: Russian strike in Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia kills 23 people, ...

 Ukraine
4
Sports News Roundup: ATP roundup: Novak Djokovic returns to tour play, wins in Tel Aviv; Motor racing-Chadwick says drivers have been briefed on W Series finances and more

Sports News Roundup: ATP roundup: Novak Djokovic returns to tour play, wins ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022