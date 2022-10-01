UK's Kwarteng promises to bring spending under control -The Telegraph
Reuters | Updated: 01-10-2022 02:52 IST | Created: 01-10-2022 02:52 IST
Britain will make a new "commitment" to bring public spending under control following a week of financial turmoil, British finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng said in an essay published in The Telegraph on Friday.
Kwarteng vowed to publish a "credible" plan in November to reduce debt. He also doubled down on his mini-budget, writing that while some measures may not be universally popular "we had no other choice."
