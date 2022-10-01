Left Menu

UK's Kwarteng promises to bring spending under control

The British government will make a new "commitment" to bring public spending under control following a week of financial turmoil, British finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng said in an op-ed in The Telegraph on Friday. Kwarteng vowed to publish a "credible" plan in November to reduce debt.

Reuters | Updated: 01-10-2022 03:49 IST | Created: 01-10-2022 03:49 IST
Kwarteng vowed to publish a "credible" plan in November to reduce debt. He also doubled down on his mini-budget, writing that while some measures may not be universally popular "we had no other choice." Kwarteng unveiled a string of lower taxes last week that were, unusually, not accompanied by forecasts from the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR). Sterling fell to a record low against the U.S. dollar and the sell-off led the Bank of England to intervene with emergency bond-buying to protect pension funds from partial collapse.

In his article in the newspaper, Kwarteng wrote: "The Medium-Term Fiscal Plan will set out a credible plan to get debt falling as a share of GDP in the medium term, with new fiscal rules and a commitment to spending discipline. And this will be alongside a full forecast from the Office for Budget Responsibility." British Prime Minister Liz Truss said on Friday she recognised there had been some financial market disruption following the government's so-called mini budget and that it was important monetary and fiscal policy are coordinated.

