Mexican financial system solid and resilient: stability council

Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 01-10-2022 04:15 IST | Created: 01-10-2022 04:15 IST
Mexico's financial system benefits from a "solid position" and resiliency, with capital levels and liquidity exceeding regulatory minimums, the country's financial stability council said in a statement on Friday.

The council, whose members include the finance minister and central bank governor, also warned that the financial system risks weaker domestic demand going forward due to consumption and investment levels and a potential loss of dynamism in exports.

