Zydus gets USFDA approval for generic drug

Zydus Lifesciences on Saturday said it has received approval from the US health regulator to market Sildenafil for oral suspension, used to treat pulmonary hypertension, in the American market. Sildenafil for oral suspension is used to treat high blood pressure in the lungs pulmonary hypertension.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-10-2022 10:32 IST | Created: 01-10-2022 10:27 IST
Zydus Image Credit: Twitter (@ZydusUniverse)
Zydus Lifesciences on Saturday said it has received approval from the US health regulator to market Sildenafil for oral suspension, used to treat pulmonary hypertension, in the American market. The company has received approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to market the product, the drug maker said in a statement. Sildenafil for oral suspension is used to treat high blood pressure in the lungs (pulmonary hypertension). It works by relaxing and widening the blood vessels in lungs which allows the blood to flow more easily. Decreasing high blood pressure in the lungs allows the heart and lungs to work better and improves ability to exercise. Zydus said the drug will be manufactured at its Baddi-based manufacturing plant. As per IQVIA data, Sildenafil for oral duspension had annual sales of USD 65 million in the US.

