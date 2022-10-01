Left Menu

MG Motor retail sales up 17 pc in September at 3,808 units

MG Motor India on Saturday said its retail sales increased by 17 per cent to 3,808 units in September. The waiting period continues to be 3-6 months across models impacted by supply chain constraints, MG Motor said in a statement. The company stated that its models like Gloster, ZS EV, Hector and Astor continue to do well in the market.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-10-2022 10:58 IST | Created: 01-10-2022 10:57 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
MG Motor India on Saturday said its retail sales increased by 17 percent to 3,808 units in September. The automaker sold 3,241 units in September 2021. ''The waiting period continues to be 3-6 months across models impacted by supply chain constraints,'' MG Motor said in a statement. The company stated that its models like Gloster, ZS EV, Hector, and Astor continue to do well in the market. ''However, the semiconductor availability issue persists, limiting MG to supply only the Astor MT (manual transmission) model for the time being,'' it added. The company is hopeful about commencing deliveries of the Astor automatic variants soon, it noted.

