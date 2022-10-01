Left Menu

Skoda Auto wholesales up 17 pc in September at 3,543 units

Skoda Auto India on Saturday said its sales increased by 17 per cent to 3,543 units in September. The automaker had dispatched 3,027 units to dealers in September 2021. In addition, our D-Segment products like the Octavia and Superb are leading their respective categories, Skoda Auto India Brand Director Petr Solc said in a statement.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-10-2022 11:42 IST | Created: 01-10-2022 11:41 IST
Skoda Auto wholesales up 17 pc in September at 3,543 units
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter(@skoda_es)
  • Country:
  • India

Skoda Auto India on Saturday said its sales increased by 17 per cent to 3,543 units in September. The automaker had dispatched 3,027 units to dealers in September 2021. ''The Kushaq and Slavia models have been successfully established in the market and drive the sales impetus. In addition, our D-Segment products like the Octavia and Superb are leading their respective categories,'' Skoda Auto India Brand Director Petr Solc said in a statement. The company's focus is now on further enhancing customer satisfaction and increasing customer touchpoints across the country, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Newly formed craters located on Mars hold clues about atmosphere and interior

Newly formed craters located on Mars hold clues about atmosphere and interio...

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: Illumina launches next-generation DNA sequencers; India's top court legalizes abortion regardless of marital status and more

Health News Roundup: Illumina launches next-generation DNA sequencers; India...

 Global
3
Hubble captures a gorgeous galaxy 130 million light-years from Earth

Hubble captures a gorgeous galaxy 130 million light-years from Earth

 Global
4
Official: Russian strike in Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia kills 23 people, wounds 28 in a humanitarian convoy, reports AP.

Official: Russian strike in Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia kills 23 people, ...

 Ukraine

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022