TCI Group Organized Blood Donation Camps in 27 plus Locations Pan-India in the Remembrance of the Visionary Founder Chairman, Shri Prabhu Dayal Agarwal Ji (Shri PD Ji)

Gurgaon, Haryana, India (NewsVoir) In the fond memory of the Founder Chairman, Shri Prabhu Dayal Agarwal Ji (Shri PD Ji), Transport Corporation of India Ltd. (TCI Group) organizes blood donation camps every year. Shri. PDJI regarded as the ‘Pioneer of the Indian Transport Industry’ contributed to the society beyond logistics, in spheres of health, education, women empowerment, etc. One of the key areas being his role in establishing private blood banks in India. In continuation of the legacy, this year’s blood donation drive was over 6 days starting from 17th September 2022 to 22nd September 2022. More than 27 locations were covered across India, including locations like Rajkot, Raipur, Chakan, Hassangarh, Jamshedpur, Patna, Pune, Lucknow, Rourkela & Madurai. The drive witnessed an active participation of 800+ employees and external associates, consisting of both men and women. Shri PD Ji continues to live in hearts of people, known and unknown; each having a story of kindness to tell. YouTube link: www.youtube.com/shorts/ekeDNOzD7Mk About TCI Group Group TCI, with revenues of over Rs. 5000 Crores is India's leading integrated supply chain and logistics solutions provider. TCI group with expertise developed over 6 decades has an extensive network of company owned offices, 13 mn. sq. ft. of warehousing space and a strong team of trained employees. With its customer-centric approach, world class resources, state-of-the-art technology and professional management, the group follows strong corporate governance and is committed to value creation for its stakeholders and social responsibilities. TCI was the first to launch several solutions in the logistics field. Its product offering includes: TCI Freight: India’s leading surface transport entity. This division is fully equipped to provide total transport solutions for cargo of any dimension or product segment. It transports cargo on FTL (Full truck load)/ LTL (Less than truck load)/ Small packages and consignments / Over Dimensional cargo. TCI Seaways: TCI Seaways is well equipped with six ships in its fleet and caters to the coastal cargo requirements for transporting containers and bulk cargo. Being the pioneers in multimodal coastal shipping and container cargo movement and transportation services, TCI Seaways connects India with its western, eastern, and southern ports. TCI Supply Chain Solutions: TCI SCS is a single window enabler of integrated supply chain solutions right from conceptualization and designing the logistics network to actual implementation. The core service offerings are Supply Chain Consultancy, Inbound Logistics, Warehousing / Distribution Centre Management & Outbound Logistics. TCI Chemical Logistics Solutions: A subdivision of TCI which provides storage of chemicals – liquid, dry and gases in compliant warehouses and movement in ISO tank containers, gas tankers and flexi tanks by Rail, Road and Coastal. TCI Cold Chain Solutions Ltd.: Integrated cold chain service provider to meet the needs of temperature-controlled warehousing and distribution services. The facility caters to the needs of various industries such as agriculture products, processed foods, life sciences, healthcare, specialty chemicals, among others. TCI CONCOR Multimodal Solutions Pvt. Ltd.: An end-to-end multimodal logistics solutions provider, it is a joint venture between TCI and Concor. This segment synergises the strengths, infrastructure and capabilities of TCI Group with rail infrastructure of Concor. It establishes a cost-effective integrated rail-road service. Transystem: Complete logistics solution provider from inbound to outbound logistics. Transystem is a logistics partner for Toyota Kirloskar and other Japanese companies in India. It comprises Completely Built Units (CBUs) and spare parts management, warehousing and distribution. TCI Express Ltd.: A leading express distribution specialist that offers a single window door-to-door & time definite solution for customers’ express requirements. It serves across 40,000 locations in India and 202 countries abroad. TCI Developers Ltd.: It undertakes development of large modern Warehouses, Logistics Parks etc.

TCI Foundation: As the group’s social arm, TCIF fulfils corporate social responsibility and runs charitable hospitals and schools for the under-privileged in the rural areas. It has also collaborated with the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation & National Aids Control Organization to run programs on AIDS interventions and education among the vulnerable trucking community.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)