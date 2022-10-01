Left Menu

GST collections up 26 pc to over Rs 1.47 lakh crore in September

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-10-2022 13:38 IST | Created: 01-10-2022 13:32 IST
GST collections up 26 pc to over Rs 1.47 lakh crore in September
GST collections in September rose 26 per cent to over Rs 1.47 lakh crore, the finance ministry said on Saturday.

Goods and Services Tax (GST) mop-up has been over Rs 1.40 lakh crore for seven months in a row.

The gross GST revenue collected in the month of September 2022 is Rs 1,47,686 crore, of which Central GST is Rs 25,271 crore, State GST is Rs 31,813 crore, Integrated GST is Rs 80,464 crore (including Rs 41,215 crore collected on import of goods) and Cess is Rs 10,137 crore (including Rs 856 crore collected on import of goods), the ministry said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

