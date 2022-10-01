Left Menu

Nissan Motor sales decline 16.64 per cent in September

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-10-2022 14:13 IST | Created: 01-10-2022 14:08 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • India

Nissan Motor India on Saturday reported a 16.64 per cent decline in sales at 7,265 units in September 2022.

The company had clocked wholesales of 8,716 units in the same month last year.

Domestic wholesale last month stood at 3,177 units as compared to 2,816 units in September 2021, Nissan Motor India said in a statement.

Exports were at 4,088 units as against 5,900 units in the year-ago month, it added.

''The festive season has contributed to an increase in demand for the Nissan Magnite across markets on the strength of its value proposition. We are hopeful the momentum will continue with improvement in supply and customer sentiments,'' Nissan Motor India Managing Director Rakesh Srivastava said.

